AFC East projected starters: Garoppolo fills in for Brady

»Lawson, Reggie Ragland and Adolphus Washington need to come in a big way or general manager Doug Whaley will be under fire. It's a little odd to not make the rookies battle for the starting job, especially when Ragland and Washington have to prove they are worth keeping on the field on passing downs. Lawson has to prove he has the pass rush moves necessary at the pro level because he can't get by only on his strength. Surgery will put him behind pace.