AFC East preview: Adam Gase's 'Fins trending up

There are some people around football who believe the Miami Dolphins won the offseason coaching carousel with the acquisition of Nick Saban- and Peyton Manning-disciple Adam Gase, who already has added a professional sheen to the Dolphins -- and they desperately needed it. After spending lavishly in free agency over the past few seasons, the club fired its head coach a quarter of the way into the 2015 season -- a move that can sometimes set a franchise back more than one lost season. Gase doesn't seem overwhelmed by the project. During the preseason, he unveiled a simpler offense that should play to the strengths of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his best receivers. While Jarvis Landry may not be considered a true No. 1, he is talented enough to move the sticks on a consistent basis, and the "dink-and-dunk" system will ensure that he racks up plenty of catches. This won't be a group teams can look past anymore.