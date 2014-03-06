AFC East free agency needs: Michael Vick to New York Jets?

Given that we're talking about free agency, I think getting an experienced veteran in the quarterback room is vital. Yes, tight end and wide receiver are notable needs, but these are areas you also can address in the draft. Geno Smith could watch "Rudy" 15 times and be supremely motivated to improve entering training camp, but something tells me this fan base seeks a larger helping of confidence on its cafeteria tray. Gang Green faithful crave a signal-caller who brings leadership and assertiveness -- oh, and decent play. Mark Sanchez might have provided the latter in 2009 and 2010, when the Jets hit back-to-back AFC Championship Games, but he was never a true field general for the club. New York could use a veteran, either to mentor Smith or to flat-out take over and make this team viable. Is Michael Vick that guy? Hard to say what brand of mentor he could be (though he appeared to get along quite well with young Nick Foles in Philadelphia), or if he can stay healthy. Vick's not a kid anymore. Neither is Josh McCown, who is a year older than Vick, but plays a completely different style of football. Word is the Jets have been more keen on Vick. But at this point, either guy could contribute in more ways than one to a franchise that simply can't figure out the quarterback position. (Any chance Chad Pennington wants to give it a go again?)