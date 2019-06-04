AFC East franchise quarterbacks: Each team's greatest passer

Then, things went sideways. The coaching staff asked Sanchez to do more, straying from the offense's run-heavy approach, and the boat began to capsize: Sanchez led the league in turnovers as the team finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. After an offseason contract extension was followed by a 6-10 2012 campaign, Sanchez suddenly found himself entering the 2013 season entrenched in a true QB controversy, with newly selected second-round pick Geno Smith. Then, things somehow got worse. In a bizarre, head-scratching move that had franchise-altering implications, head coach Rex Ryan kept Sanchez in at QB (playing behind the third-string O-line) late in a preseason game. Sanchez would get hit by a Giants defender and suffer a season-ending shoulder injury that would lead to his eventual release months later. To be clear, I'm not suggesting Mark Sanchez was the answer in New York, or that he's not responsible for his lousy (and sometimes ludicrous) moments as a Jet. But to have your run as a franchise's QB1 curtailed because of a totally avoidable preseason injury, is, objectively, a terrible way to go out. After all, the guy has the most playoff wins in Jets history.