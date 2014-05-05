AFC East draft needs: Anthony Barr could make Bills' D special

Not only has Eric Decker arrived -- he's already making commercials in Jets gear he hasn't even worn for real yet. I'll give him this: He plays a good nerd in navy plaid. Is he the answer at wide receiver? Whether he can be a WR1 who takes over a game, a la Reggie Wayne or Andre Johnson in their prime -- or Josh Gordon right now -- remains to be seen. Decker has not yet proven to be a Larry Fitzgerald-type in that regard. Stephen Hill, meanwhile, hasn't been much of anything to this point, other than a mild bust. Hill has had problems staying on the field and he's caught 45 balls in 23 games. The Jets need more from their 2012 second-round pick. Jeremy Kerley has shown flashes, at times serving as the most reliable option in the passing game. But he's a slot guy. New York needs a receiver with some playmaking ability on the outside and enough size to be formidable in the red zone, especially considering where the Jets stand at the tight end position ... which, by the way, could be another draft priority for this organization. Oh well -- at least the club signed CJK.