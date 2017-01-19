AFC Championship Game primer: Steelers-Patriots

Peaking at age 32, behemoth defensive tackle Alan Branch leads a New England defensive front that has limited the fearsome foursome of Bell, David Johnson, LeSean McCoy and Jay Ajayi to an average of 75 rushing yards this season. The January version of Bell is a different animal altogether, though. He just became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 150 yards in each of his first two career postseason games. He leads the NFL in carries per game, touches per game, rushing yards per game and scrimmage yards per game. As if the uniquely talented back isn't imposing enough, he's running behind an unsung offensive line that ranks first in yards before contact (3.2) and fewest run plays stuffed (13), per NFL Research.