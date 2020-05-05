AFC burning questions: Jarrett Stidham or bust in New England?

Baltimore's 206 ground yards per tilt were a whopping 61.9 yards more than any challenger from a year ago. Makes sense when your quarterback barrels for 1,206 yards at a psychedelic 6.9 yards per pop. Lamar Jackson's 176 carries were just 26 fewer than featured back Mark Ingram. With Gus Edwards and Justice Hill also in tow, heads turned when the Ravens dialed up Ohio State runner J.K. Dobbins in the second round. Adding strength to strength is dandy, but let the speculation ensue on how opportunities will shift come September. Ingram fit like a glove last season -- an A+ teammate, too -- but Dobbins must be viewed as Offensive Rookie of the Year material, based on how this attack plans to grind enemies into dust. With play-caller Greg Roman at the motherboard, we could be months away from the Ravens unveiling Single-Wing chaos and Power-I pandemonium to exploit their gaggle of backs all at once. You can't hand everyone 130 carries, but the Dobbins pick safeguards the offense against injury and leaves the rookie as a contender to ride as Baltimore's hot hand down the stretch.