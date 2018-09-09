Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson scores 100th career rushing TD

Published: Sep 09, 2018 at 10:42 AM

Adrian Peterson passed Jim Brown on one list and Barry Sanders on another. Not a bad debut with his new team.

A.D. scored his 100th rushing touchdown in the first half of the Washington Redskins' 24-6 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, moving him into a tie for seventh all-time with Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander, and one score ahead of Sanders.

Peterson rumbled for 96 yards on 26 carries to eclipse Faulk and Brown for 10th all-time in rushing. "It means a lot," Peterson told reporters afterward. "I have a lot of support that keeps me going, keeps me motivated. Not only do I do it for myself and my family, but I do it for my fan base as well."

The 12-year vet also had a team-high 70 yards receiving. Just as impressive, the 33-year-old workhorse did all this without a training camp, having been signed by the Redskins a little more than two weeks ago in the aftermath of Derrius Guice's season-ending knee injury.

If Peterson continues to get the lion's share of carries for the Redskins -- his third team in 12 months -- he could surpass Tony Dorsett and Eric Dickerson by the end of the season. He's just four touchdowns from matching John Riggins and six behind Brown.

Peterson is now one of seven running backs in NFL history to rush for 100 touchdowns and 12,000 yards. And in Year 12, the future Hall of Famer might leave more current Hall of Famers in his rearview.

