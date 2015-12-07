Adrian Peterson says Vikings were 'outcoached'

The problem with Peterson's theory is that the Vikings were down by three touchdowns by halftime, and Seattle scored again at the nine-minute mark of the third quarter. If he wants to argue maybe 13 carries instead of eight, that's fine, but aren't we splitting hairs a bit? How much longer could the Vikings have legitimately stayed with the run before people wondered if they were trying to just end the game? Turner is a good offensive coordinator and Zimmer is a very good head coach. If Peterson was a great leader, isn't this the time to back the coach who has helped spark this turnaround instead of publicly expressing your doubts?