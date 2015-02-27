Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson releases statement on ruling

Published: Feb 27, 2015 at 09:32 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

One day after U.S. District Judge David S. Doty overturned the suspension of Adrian Peterson, the Minnesota Vikings running back has weighed in on the matter.

"I was pleased to learn about Judge Doty's decision," Peterson wrote in a press release after Doty ruled in his favor, granting an NFL Players Association motion to vacate a previous ruling by arbitrator Harold Henderson.

"It is a positive step in protecting players' rights and preserving due process for all players," Peterson wrote. "It also brings me one step closer to getting back on the football field and playing the sport I love. As I prepare for my return to football, I am still focused on my family and continue to work to become a better father every day. I want to express my gratitude for all of the support I have received from the fans, NFLPA, Jeffrey Kessler, and my agents Ben Dogra, Tracy Lartigue, and Mark Heligman from Relativity Sports."

Whether or not Peterson will remain with the Vikings upon his return is another topic. His father, Nelson, said Thursday that he's heard of three teams interested in making a play for the All-Pro runner.

"I've heard rumors, Arizona," Peterson's father said. "I've also heard the rumors of Indianapolis and the Colts, going there with a quarterback the caliber of (Andrew) Luck. I've also heard the Cowboys, coming back home with the Cowboys, behind that offensive line that they have."

Peterson's father isn't afraid to talk landing spots, but Peterson has yet to say a word about where he hopes to play in 2015. Until we know the answer, the future of the NFL's finest back remains one of the offseason's most intriguing subplots.

