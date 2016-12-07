Adrian Peterson on '16 return: 'Something I envision'

At 6-6, two games back in the NFC North, the next few weeks will be pivotal for the Minnesota Vikings and star running back Adrian Peterson.
Peterson has been running on the side during practice. He said Wednesday he feels good and can make cuts. However, All Day admitted those workouts are much different than game situations.
Peterson has been on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 2. The Vikings have not used their designated to return option, leaving the door slightly ajar for Peterson to come back this season.
Whether he makes a return or not will have a lot to do with the Vikings' record when and if he's medically cleared.
Peterson said he would not return if the Vikings are eliminated from the playoff race, per Eric Smith of the team's official website, adding he'll play it by ear.
It makes sense for the 31-year-old running back to shut it down if Minnesota is eliminated from playoff contention. With no guarantees left on Peterson's contract, putting his body in harm's way in meaningless games down the stretch would seem futile.