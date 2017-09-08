Adrian Peterson: I spent '$10,000 a week' on recovery

"I was like, no, I believe in a higher power and I want to get out there and help my team win. I'm going to get the meniscus repaired and I'm going to call up the people I know, whether it's the blood flow restriction therapy or hyperbaric chamber or stem cells that I was able to get done or the ozone therapy I did. This all came out of my pocket. I was doing this every week, spending $10,000 a week to get back out there in the hope of us making it to the playoffs.