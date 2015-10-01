Adrian Peterson: I could have played in NFL at 18

As was evident from Peterson's injury in college and similar injuries to promising college backs like Marcus Lattimore, it's very difficult to see a young, undeveloped football body succeeding sans injury in the NFL at the age of 18. The injury risks are always too great, which is one of the reasons why the league requires players to spend at least three years in college before entering the draft. (For what it's worth, Fournette has no desire to go rogue and attempt to enter the 2016 draft or sit out his junior season.)