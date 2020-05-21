Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers

Adrian Peterson is back for another NFL season, his 13th, and the seemingly ageless wonder will have to go without a fantastic teammate.

It should come as no surprise. After all, Peterson played all of 2019 without Trent Williams, too. But Peterson said Thursday he still held out hope Williams would return, even after the tackle's dispute with management became public and grew increasingly toxic, leading to Williams' long overdue trade to San Francisco in April during the 2020 draft.

"I didn't really like the trade, obviously," Peterson said, per an official team transcript. "I feel like Trent is the best offensive lineman in the game. I'm able to see him firsthand and what he's able to do. I was hoping there would be some good ending to him and what the Redskins were dealing with but, I'm happy for him. I've been on Trent since he was in high school and as long as he's happy, that's all that matters."