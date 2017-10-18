Adrian Peterson among the NFL Players of the Week

Adrian Peterson was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week. The veteran running back, in his first game with the Cardinals after being traded by the New Orleans Saints, rediscovered the spark that has made him one of the best running backs of his generation. He rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 38-33 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Peterson has earned the honor eight times. Only Barry Sanders (11), LaDainian Tomlinson (11) and Emmitt Smith (10) have earned the honor more times among running backs.