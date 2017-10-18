Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson among the NFL Players of the Week

Published: Oct 18, 2017 at 02:30 AM

Week 6 of the NFL season saw plenty of standout performances and memorable games. Adrian Peterson made a memorable debut with the Arizona Cardinals, Le'Veon Bell ran amok in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, and Ryan Succop played an instrumental role in the Tennessee Titans' Monday Night Football win.

Here are the Week 6 NFL Players of the Week:

AFC

Le'Veon Bell was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week. The Steelers running back tallied 179 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 19-13 victory over the Chiefs. Bell's third career offensive player of the week award ties him with Jerome Bettis for most in Steelers history.

Johnathan Joseph was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week. The Houston Texans cornerback recorded two interceptions during a 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, including one he returned 82 yards for a touchdown. He is the third defensive back in Texans history to earn the honor.

Ryan Succop was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. The Titans kicker made five field goals in Tennessee's 36-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and set a record for most consecutive successful field goals inside 50 yards. Succop joins Rob Bironas as the only Titans kickers to earn special teams player of the week honors.

NFC

Adrian Peterson was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week. The veteran running back, in his first game with the Cardinals after being traded by the New Orleans Saints, rediscovered the spark that has made him one of the best running backs of his generation. He rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 38-33 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Peterson has earned the honor eight times. Only Barry Sanders (11), LaDainian Tomlinson (11) and Emmitt Smith (10) have earned the honor more times among running backs.

Cameron Jordan was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week. Jordan recorded two sacks, four tackles and intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone during the New Orleans Saints' 52-38 victory over the Detroit Lions. He is the first Saints player to earn defensive player of the week honors since 2005.

Pharoh Cooper was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. Cooper opened the Rams' 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 103-yard kickoff return. He is the third Rams kick returner to earn a special teams player of the week honor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

