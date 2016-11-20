Adam Vinatieri misses FG, ends historic streak

The NFL's spree of missing kicks this week has become so contagious that even one of the best at the position fell victim.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri went wide right on a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter Sunday against the Titans. The 43-year-old veteran had made his last 44 field goals, an NFL record, before that ill-fated boot.
If further perspective is needed, Vinatieri's last missed field goal came on September 21, 2015, Week 2 of the last season. That was the same day that Jon Hamm won his first-ever best actor Emmy for Mad Men. Sorry, too much TV nostalgia.
Luckily, the rest of Vinatieri's Colts teammates won't be mad men after that kick, since Indy jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime.