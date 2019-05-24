Adam 'Pacman' Jones retiring after 12 seasons

"How can I not be proud, 13 years in the game man, hell, I sometimes can't believe it, but it's real. I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to do what I love for so many years. We climbed through the mud to get here, we broke barriers, we cried, we laughed, we broke cycles, we broke records, we fell, but got the f--- back up, we lost some and double down and won the rest, we did what they said couldn't be done, and I say we because with my family, my supporters and my Almighty, we built this chapter of the story together.