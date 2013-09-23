Adam 'Pacman' Jones cited for disorderly conduct

Infamously trouble-prone cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has run afoul of the law again.

The Cincinnati Bengal was cited early Monday morning and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Staff Lieutenant Anne R. Ralston of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL Media.

As a passenger in a 2013 Dodge Durango that was pulled over for speeding by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jones refused a field sobriety test. The driver, Tishana F. Holmes, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Contrary to reports from other outlets, Jones was not arrested for his role in the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27 for the citation.

"We are aware of the incident," the Bengals said in a statement. "However, as in most instances of this nature, it would be inappropriate for the team to comment on the matter until it has been resolved through normal legal channels."

The NFL will allow the courts to take the lead before considering any potential discipline against Jones, an NFL spokesman tells NFL Media's Steve Wyche. The league is sticking to the same stance it took regarding the June accusation that Jones struck a woman outside a Cincinnati nightclub.

Jones has turned his career around since sitting out all of the 2007 season and part of the 2008 season as discipline for various off-field incidents.

Now entering his 30s, Jones says he's a good father and husband who is no longer "out getting drunk, harassing people and being a (jerk) to people."

His two police-related incidents in the past four months suggest there might be a disconnect between self-perception and reality.

