Around the NFL

Adam Jones fined $29K; Steelers' Porter fined $10K

Published: Jan 15, 2016 at 07:20 AM

The fines are in from last Saturday'sSteelers-Bengals game, and they are hefty.

Bengals corner Adam Jones was fined $28,940 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, a league spokesmen told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Jones made contact with an official, which caused the second of two personal foul penalties to be called at the end of the game.

Steelers coaches Joey Porter and Mike Munchak were each fined $10,000 each. Porter was infamously on the field during the series of penalties. He crossed the sideline after Antonio Brown was hit by Vontaze Burfict and sustained a concussion. Though coaches are typically not allowed on the field, Porter was believed to be showing concern for a player. Bengals players, including Jones, accused Porter of cursing at them while on the field.

Munchak was caught on camera pulling the hair of Bengals safety Reggie Nelson after the two ran into each other on the sideline.

As for the other players present amid the chaos: BengalsDomata Peko and Wallace Gilberry were fined $8,681 each. Petko was fined for unnecessary roughness and Gilberry was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Rounding out the list, Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster was hit with a $17,363 fine for a leg whip.

Obviously, the big names here are Jones, Munchak and Porter. The three, along with Burfict, were at the center of Saturday's madness and have all been penalized pretty seriously. It was previously announced that Burfict would miss the first three games of next season.

If we learned anything from this season, it's that those fined in a very public matter will have to watch out during the ensuing weeks. Officials won't want to see anything like last week's game happen again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Thursday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins vs. Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will be backup

Jacoby Brissett will once again be the starter for the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, with Tua Tagovailoa backing him up and still dealing with a fractured finger.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Injured finger 'feels pretty dang close' to 100 percent

Doctors told Russell Wilson he'd be out between 6-8 weeks. That wasn't going to fly for one of the NFL's most maniacal competitors. The 10th-year veteran veteran had never missed a game, much less multiple weeks. Wilson, as he's wont to do amid adversity, just worked harder.
news

Odell Beckham agrees to terms on one-year deal to join Rams

Coveted free agent WR Odell Beckham﻿ has made a decision on his next NFL home. And it's sure to turn quite a few heads.
news

Cam Newton signs one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory placed on injured reserve after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10. A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Arizona's Thursday practice.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Patrick Mahomes not interested in changing style despite struggles: 'I'm gonna take shots'

The 2021 Chiefs are not who we thought they were -- at least not yet. And with the offense uncharacteristically sputtering, Patrick Mahomes is adamant about continuing to try to do what has worked in the past.
news

Cam Newton to visit with Panthers in possible reunion with former team

With the Panthers in need of depth at the QB position, the club plans to meet with free agent Cam Newton, who led the franchise for the first nine years of his career.
news

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive is mired in an imbalance problem, that become most apparent during last week's loss to the Jaguars. Head coach Sean McDermott promised Wednesday that "adjustments are being made".
news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW