Adam Jones fined $29K; Steelers' Porter fined $10K

Steelers coaches Joey Porter and Mike Munchak were each fined $10,000 each. Porter was infamously on the field during the series of penalties. He crossed the sideline after Antonio Brown was hit by Vontaze Burfict and sustained a concussion. Though coaches are typically not allowed on the field, Porter was believed to be showing concern for a player. Bengals players, including Jones, accused Porter of cursing at them while on the field.