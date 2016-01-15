Adam Jones fined $29K; Steelers' Porter fined $10K

Bengals corner Adam Jones was fined $28,940 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, a league spokesmen told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Jones made contact with an official, which caused the second of two personal foul penalties to be called at the end of the game.
Steelers coaches Joey Porter and Mike Munchak were each fined $10,000 each. Porter was infamously on the field during the series of penalties. He crossed the sideline after Antonio Brown was hit by Vontaze Burfict and sustained a concussion. Though coaches are typically not allowed on the field, Porter was believed to be showing concern for a player. Bengals players, including Jones, accused Porter of cursing at them while on the field.
Munchak was caught on camera pulling the hair of Bengals safety Reggie Nelson after the two ran into each other on the sideline.
As for the other players present amid the chaos: BengalsDomata Peko and Wallace Gilberry were fined $8,681 each. Petko was fined for unnecessary roughness and Gilberry was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Rounding out the list, Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster was hit with a $17,363 fine for a leg whip.
Obviously, the big names here are Jones, Munchak and Porter. The three, along with Burfict, were at the center of Saturday's madness and have all been penalized pretty seriously. It was previously announced that Burfict would miss the first three games of next season.
If we learned anything from this season, it's that those fined in a very public matter will have to watch out during the ensuing weeks. Officials won't want to see anything like last week's game happen again.