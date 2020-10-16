Around the NFL

Adam Gase: With Le'Veon Bell gone, La'Mical Perine is 'definitely going to get a bigger role'

Published: Oct 16, 2020 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ went from the cellar to the penthouse with his move from the New York Jets to the Kansas City Chiefs this week, but his departure leaves opportunity in the Gang Green backfield.

"The group of guys able to play in this game is a good mix of veterans and young players," coach Adam Gase said Thursday of his backfield, via the team's official website. "We want these young guys playing ... the more experience they get the better."

The Jets currently have three running backs on their roster, ﻿Frank Gore﻿, rookie ﻿La'Mical Perine﻿ and ﻿Ty Johnson﻿. Josh Adams is also on the practice squad.

While Gore has taken the lead-back role in games that Bell missed this season, Gase's plan to play young players portends a bigger role for Perine.

The fourth-round pick has just 15 carries for 56 yards in four games and two catches for -1 yards. In the two games Bell played with the Jets this year, Perine did not take an offensive snap. He missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury and saw just two special teams reps in last week's loss to Arizona.

"He doesn't say a whole bunch," Gase said of Perine. "He's quiet. He's in Frank's hip pocket all the time. He loves the opportunity and wants to be involved in the game. Everyone wants to see it, we saw a lot of good stuff in camp before he got injured.

"Perine's definitely going to get a bigger role. Frank, you're not going to lean on him as heavy a load. Getting Perine really involved is going to be critical for us."

At 37 years old Gore is who he is. He'll burrow for positive yards but isn't going to break long dashes. In 64 carries this season, his longest run went for 13 yards. Gore averaged 3.2 yards per carry with no TDs through the first five games.

Now the Jets need to find out what they have in the rookie.

"We don't want to put too much on this kid, we need to figure out what he is," offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. "He needs to go out and play. He has the talent to play on all three downs. He has good hands, good speed, he can help passing and running game. Like all young players, he needs to maximize his opportunity this week."

Gore is the trusty vet who won't make mistakes but giving Perine a shot makes sense for an 0-5 Jets squad staring at the top pick in the draft. At worst, the offense can't be less effective with the fourth-rounder in the backfield. At best, the Florida product proves he can shoulder the load before next year's latest reboot.

"It's a challenge," Perine said. "I feel like it's another opportunity, another challenge to show these folks what I can do on the field. I've got to take advantage of the opportunity and do my thing. I'm here for a reason."

Related Content

news

Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is back at meetings after dealing with an illness, Pelissero reported. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson no longer just a deep threat 

Robby Anderson is playing his best football now that he's on the Panthers. He's no longer just a deep threat which is what his previous team the Jets used him as.
news

Colts close practice facility after several positive COVID-19 tests; Falcons reopen 

The Indianapolis Colts have closed their practice facility after several individuals in the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Kansas City Chiefs

Running back Le'Veon Bell is moving on from a winless squad to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Bell is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jim Trotter reported on Thursday. 
news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Players will be held out of practice, games due to flu-like symptoms

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Thursday that as the country approaches cold and flu season, people can expect to see players, coaches and personnel miss practices and potentially games due to flu-like symptoms in an effort to rule out exposure to COVID-19.
news

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Brady-Rodgers: 'My quarterback knows what fourth down is'

Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams fired a playful shot at Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Bengals WR A.J. Green doesn't want to be traded: 'We're building something special here'

A.J. Green has struggled to make an impact this season, but the longtime Bengals wide receiver says that does not mean he wants out of Cincinnati.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore returns to practice with Cam Newton

One day after learning their best offensive player was returning, the Patriots got their top defender back, too. Cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ was removed from the COVID-19 list, joining ﻿Cam Newton﻿ in practice Thursday. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Browns sent ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ home Thursday with an illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the star WR has not tested positive for COVID-19 but the team had him leave the facility as a precaution. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Sean McDermott confirms Bills' interest in Le'Veon Bell; Chiefs, Dolphins also in mix

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the team is interested in running back Le'veon Bell. Bell was recently released by the New York Jets.
news

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out for the first time since suffering a devastating season-ending ankle injury. He thanked fans and said he'll be back stronger.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL