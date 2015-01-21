Around the NFL

Adam Gase hired as Bears' offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 21, 2015 at 11:36 AM

Adam Gase has found a new job with a familiar boss.

Gase has been hired as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, the team announced Wednesday. The two sides have agreed on a three-year deal, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Gase remains connected to John Fox, the former Broncos coach who was hired by the Bears as their head coach last week.

Gase spent six seasons with the Broncos, including the last two years as the team's offensive coordinator. In 2013, the Broncos put together one of the greatest offensive seasons in NFL history thanks to a record-breaking campaign by Peyton Manning.

Gase has a huge fan in Manning, who called multiple teams in an attempt to sell the 36-year-old coordinator as a strong head coach option. Gase interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs this month, including the vacant Broncos position quickly filled by Gary Kubiak.

Gase could face the great challenge for an offensive coordinator: taming Jay Cutler. The question is whether the Bears and new general manager Ryan Pace still have Cutler in their plans after a disappointing 2014 season in which the veteran was benched for poor play.

The Bears have built an impressive coaching staff. Fox, Gase and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are respected in league circles and all found considerable success in their prior stops. Gase could end up being a one-year rental if another team poaches him as a head coach next January, but this is a strong hire for the here and now.

