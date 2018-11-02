Adam Gase defends Ryan Tannehill's 2018 season

"Where's our ceiling at?" Gase said. "I don't think we're close to it. I think we just keep getting better, keep finding ways to maximize his skill set because it becomes a problem for the defense. It's hard to defend him when you don't know what he's going to do. ... Is he going to run a zone read? Is he going to sprint out? Is he going to run a naked? Is he going to go play action? Is he dropping back? Are we running the ball? There's a lot of things you have to defend."