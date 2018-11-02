Injuries: Gronk (back/ankle) returns to Pats practice

Rob Gronkowski is back on the practice field.

The New England Patriots tight end was limited Wednesday and missed Thursday's practice. He remains on the injury report with the back and ankle injuries that sidelined him for last week's game. But, having Gronk back on the field is a good indicator he might be good to go against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

Per NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee) was also seen during the portion of practice open to the media. Guard Shaq Mason (calf) remains sidelined and did not practice at all this week.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league:

1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Derek Anderson is still in concussion protocol. If Anderson is unable to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Nathan Peterman will start, McDermott said. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also remains in concussion protocol.

2. Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receivers Antonio Callaway (ankle) and Rashard Higgins (knee), defensive back Damarious Randall (groin) and offensive lineman JC Tretter (ankle) are all listed as questionable, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

3. New York Jets tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Miami Dolphins. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis are listed as doubtful. Receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle), receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts (back), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck) are all listed as questionable.

4. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase announced cornerback Cordrea Tankersly suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. Gase said quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a capsule injury in his right shoulder.

5. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) has been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

6. Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was seen wearing a large brace on his left knee during Friday's practice. Miller has been limited in practice this week due to a knee injury.

7. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (ankle) and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will not play against the Washington Redskins.