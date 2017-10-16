Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on broken collarbone

Published: Oct 16, 2017 at 09:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers will undergo surgery to repair his injured collarbone, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

"Aaron Rodgers suffered a significant injury in the game," McCarthy said. "It will require surgery. He'll be out a minimum of a significant amount of time. Potentially, his season can be over. He'll have surgery here in the near future. After we see how that goes, focus on getting better and healthy -- that's all that really matters right now."

McCarthy stopped short of saying definitively that Rodgers' season is over, but surgery likely means a lengthy rehab that would wipe out the rest of 2017. The quarterback was not placed on injured reserve on Monday. If Rodgers goes on IR, he would be out a minimum of eight weeks.

"The key is to get Aaron healthy, it's not to develop a timeline. That's not the focus," McCarthy said when pressed on Rodgers' potential availability.

Rodgers injured the collarbone on his throwing shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings when he was drilled into the turf by linebacker Anthony Barr.

"I didn't like the hit," McCarthy said. "I had a chance to watch it last night on the plane. He's out of the pocket. He's clearly expecting to get hit, but to pin him to the ground like that, I felt was an illegal act. To sit here and lose any of your players on something like that doesn't feel very good. I didn't like the hit. It was unnecessary, illegal, whatever you want to put it. It was totally unnecessary in my opinion."

The Packers (4-2) will turn their season over to third-year quarterback Brett Hundley, who will make his first career NFL start at home Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay signed backup quarterback Joe Callahan from the practice squad on Monday.

A fired-up McCarthy insisted he's confident Hundley can move the offense when the pieces around him are performing their jobs.

"I've got three years invested in Brett Hundley. I've got great confidence in Brett Hundley," McCarthy said. "I've got two years invested in Joe Callahan. It's a quarterback room that has structure and there is a philosophy behind the development of it and it will be applied to the game plan. So, I feel great about the room. That's not really a concern of mine. I'm more focused on getting back to playing Green Bay football because yesterday was not anything where we need it to be."

McCarthy added it's on him to get the third-year quarterback into a better rhythm and the other 10 players on the field to play up to the team's standards.

"I've got to do a better job. I've got to get Brett into a flow," McCarthy said. "But more importantly we need to get our offense in a flow. We didn't run the ball very well yesterday. Pass protections was a negative. We didn't handle basic blitzes that they came with. So we need to get that shored up and then the pass game will then come. We've got to play cleaner football. "

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. The second-year QB has made it clear that he simply expects playoff success.
news

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Fresh off beating the Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.
news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
news

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

Trey Lance will play a vital role for the San Francisco 49ers this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The rookie quarterback is tasked with being Aaron Rodgers for the scout team in practices this week.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares winning Super Bowls to 'chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid relates winning multiple Super Bowls to eating another slice of cake when asked if he's getting complacent having already won a championship.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby stumps for Rich Bisaccia as head coach: 'He's the best man for the job'

Defensive end Maxx Crosby provided an unequivocal endorsement for Rich Bisaccia as Raiders head coach on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW