Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on broken collarbone

"I didn't like the hit," McCarthy said. "I had a chance to watch it last night on the plane. He's out of the pocket. He's clearly expecting to get hit, but to pin him to the ground like that, I felt was an illegal act. To sit here and lose any of your players on something like that doesn't feel very good. I didn't like the hit. It was unnecessary, illegal, whatever you want to put it. It was totally unnecessary in my opinion."