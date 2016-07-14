Aaron Rodgers wants to play entire career with Pack

"You look at two of my favorite players from my sports-watching lifetime: Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant, and now Tim Duncan has just retired," Rodgers said. "Those are three amazing examples of guy who played the entire time, their legacy I think gets made in those later years, where they have already proven to win championships and be at the top of their game ... They stay with the same team, they stick it out. ... I think there's a lot to be said about finishing your legacy with one team. It would be nice if I am able to do that."