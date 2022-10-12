Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out of Packers practice; LaFleur not concerned about QB's Sunday status

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 03:10 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The final moments of the Packers' Week 5 meeting with the Giants sealed Green Bay's loss to New York, and dinged up Aaron Rodgers in the process.

During a Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said his thumb was sore from the final hit he took in the loss to the Giants. A day later, Rodgers is sitting out of Packers practice.

Fear not, Packers fans: Matt LaFleur told reporters he isn't worried about Rodgers' status for Sunday's game against the Jets.

"I don't think we have much concern for game day," LaFleur said, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers and the Packers haven't found the going as easy in 2022, getting shut out in the second half Sunday and struggling to put points on the board -- averaging just 14.3 per contest -- in games played away from home. Luckily for the Packers, they're back at Lambeau Field this weekend, where they're averaging 27 points per game and own a 2-0 record.

The biggest hurdle for the Packers remains finding success downfield, where Rodgers has regressed after thriving in his first three seasons under LaFleur. This is undoubtedly tied to the departure of Davante Adams, and the new-look receiving corps has yet to get on the same page with the future Hall of Famer.

New York brings a stingy secondary to Lambeau Field that should match up well with Green Bay's shorter passing game, recording two interceptions on quick passes and allowing three-plus yards of target separation on just 38.9 percent of quick attempts.

This should either produce takeaways for the Jets, or an opportunity for Green Bay to revive its downfield attack. As long as Rodgers' thumb isn't bothering him, we'll find out which wins out Sunday.

