Aaron Rodgers: Rematch different from Week 1

The Green Bay Packers were trounced by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, falling 36-16 at CenturyLink Field.
However, speaking on his radio show on ESPN Milwaukee Tuesday Aaron Rodgers said that game isn't the best indicator of Sunday's rematch for the NFC crown, as neither team is the same as they were on September 4.
"Both teams are playing the way they want to play. It's two different teams than when we met (in September)," Rodgers said, per the station's Twitter feed.
Of course, another difference for the Packers is that they will have a less-than-healthy quarterback, as Rodgers continues to mend from his calf injury.
"It's good. No better. It's doing OK," he said. "I think a lot of people are tired of it. I'm tired of talking about it."
Rodgers added that there is no doubt he'll be playing -- we never had any -- and that he's learning to work though his limitations.
"Any time you move and feel the pain, you're going to stop doing what you're doing," he said, adding the condition of the calf will determine how many under-center calls he'll makes -- after running the offense out of shotgun and pistol last week.
Rodgers echoed Mike McCarthy's comment's from Monday that, unlike in Week 1 when the Packers essentially ignored Richard Sherman's side of the field, Green Bay can't avoid the All-Pro corner.
Winners are never scared with a championship on the line. Even banged-up winners.
