 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: Reaction to Luck retirement disgusting

Published: Aug 26, 2019 at 10:08 AM
Author Image
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Andrew Luck's shock retirement reverberated around the NFL this weekend, surprising locker rooms and quarterback rooms league wide. QBs from around the NFL offered their well wishes to the 29-year-old Colts QB, including two fellow No. 12s.

While Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was mostly understanding and plain in his soliloquy for Luck, Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers was more bothered by Luck's retirement, or at least the announcement of and reaction to the retirement.

Asked by Mad Dog Sports Radio's Adam Schein for his reaction to the Colts QB's decision on Saturday night, Rodgers took issue with the reporting behind it and the Indianapolis fans' gut reaction to it.

"Well, the surprise was obviously the first emotion. He's a young player, he's had a really, really good career," Rodgers told Schein on Monday. "But I think the second is a little disgust, maybe, at the way that it was handled. Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting because here's a guy who's making a quality of life decision. And he's given a lot to the game, although he's not a 15-year vet, but he's put himself through a ton just to get back on the field."

The story was first broken Saturday night by ESPN, then confirmed by NFL Network and other outlets. Luck confirmed the news himself in a news conference immediately following the Colts' home preseason game against the Bears. Indianapolis had intended to announce the news later in the week, but the scoop on Saturday accelerated the timeline for a confirmation.

As for the select Colts fans who booed Luck as he walked off the Lucas Oil Stadium field for perhaps the last time, Rodgers defended the quarterback against his emotional detractors, saying Luck's pre-season retirement was actually beneficial to the team in the long run.

"I think what he did was actually very unselfish," Rodgers said. "Does he not start the season? He could be on IR, and then he's cashing a paycheck from the Colts without playing. But instead he's making the decision now so they can move forward with Jacoby [Brissett], and he's making a decision that's for his own quality of life and happiness, and I salute him for that.

"I enjoyed competing against him. He's a hell of a player, and I'm happy for whatever is next with Andrew."

Over the course of his seven-year career, Luck played Rodgers' Packers just twice. He beat them both times.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Chiefs reuniting with CB L'Jarius Sneed on one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Kansas City is playing host to a reunion in June. The Chiefs are signing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Sneed reuniting with the team comes on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter added.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants LB Abdul Carter twisted his ankle at minicamp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Kayshon Boutte to attend Patriots minicamp after missing voluntary work amid trade speculation

After staying away from voluntary work, Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte plans to attend mandatory minicamp despite trade speculation.

news

Seahawks' AJ Barner expects 'to be one of best tight ends in league' after Super Bowl season

After a breakout second season that culminated with a touchdown during the Super Bowl, AJ Barner believes he can be "way better" in Year 3.

news

Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson out to prove he's not a bust after rough Year 1 in NFL

Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson rushed for just 69 yards during his rookie campaign and got benched from return duties after a botched kickoff early in 2025.

news

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett reports for mandatory minicamp

Jacoby Brissett stayed away from voluntary workouts this offseason but reported for Arizona Cardinals' mandatory minicamp this week.

news

Maxx Crosby focused on recovery, moving on with Raiders after nixed trade: 'Water under the bridge'

Maxx Crosby getting traded to the Ravens was a colossal transaction that grew more monumental when it collapsed after Baltimore canceled it. Some three months later, Crosby has turned the page on the craziness as he moves forward with the Raiders.

news

Will Anderson says Texans 'most definitely' have title aspirations: 'We've got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field'

Will Anderson and the Texans have advanced to the Divisional Round three straight seasons, but the elite pass rusher "most definitely" has Super Bowl expectations this year.

news

Historical pairing of Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger to lead Browns defense in post-Myles Garrett era

Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, will join Carson Schwesinger, the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year, making the Browns the first team to ever roster defensive rookies of the year from each of the last two seasons.

news

Cowboys aim to improve pass rush with depth and without star edge

As the Cowboys enter the 2026 season aiming to turn around a sputtering defense, they will tackle that effort sans a bona fide standout pass rusher. That's OK by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

news

Brandon Aiyuk delivers message in video post, calls 49ers 'little-a-- boys,' tells them to 'stop running from the bill'

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has not played since Week 7 of the 2024 season and is on the team's reserve/left squad list, spoke for the first time since he was placed on the list Dec. 13.