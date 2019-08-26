Aaron Rodgers: Reaction to Luck retirement disgusting

"Well, the surprise was obviously the first emotion. He's a young player, he's had a really, really good career," Rodgers told Schein on Monday. "But I think the second is a little disgust, maybe, at the way that it was handled. Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting because here's a guy who's making a quality of life decision. And he's given a lot to the game, although he's not a 15-year vet, but he's put himself through a ton just to get back on the field."