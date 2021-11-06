Aaron Rodgers, Prevea Health end nine-year partnership 

In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about COVID-19 vaccinations, the Packers quarterback and Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health have ended their nine-year partnership, the two parties announced Saturday.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," Prevea's statement said. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

Rodgers, who tested positive for the coronavirus this week, appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday and detailed why he is unvaccinated. The NFL's reigning MVP said he's allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines, which precluded him from getting the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

Rodgers also cited a temporary pause in April on usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for clotting issues as the reason for his dismissal of that treatment. According to the CDC, blood clot issues with low platelets occur at a rate of about 7 per 1 million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years old. For women 50 years and older and men of all ages, it is even rarer.

The 37-year-old QB also stated his goal to become a father and how, "To my knowledge, there has been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccines, so that definitely was something that I was worried about."

The CDC has said there is no evidence that any COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems in women or men.