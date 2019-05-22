Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers plans to learn LaFleur's system quickly

Published: May 22, 2019 at 12:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers is an expert at analyzing Game of Thrones. With the HBO series over, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is focusing on becoming an expert in Matt LaFleur's offense.

"I don't know the whole offense yet," Rodgers said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "I've been studying it, but there's a difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it."

Rodgers noted that it took him three years to learn Mike McCarthy's offense when he entered the NFL. Now a veteran, the 35-year-old signal-caller believes he can learn LaFleur's scheme in three months. After not playing much in the preseason the past several seasons, Rodgers noted he'll probably see more reps this summer to enhance his comfort in the offense.

"I'd like to think I might be a half step ahead with my ability to recall things and learn things quickly, but I can't say I'm an expert in this offense at this point," Rodgers said. "It's going to be a work in progress throughout the OTAs and minicamp. But it's been a fun challenge to study more in the offseason.

"I'm spending time watching my iPad, studying my iPad at night, studying my notes and trying to come in here prepared every day. Because it's important that I can lead from an aptitude standpoint with the offense, even if I still don't understand the intricacies of certain reads or concepts. Getting guys lined up in the right spot is an important part of my job."

After spending his entire career with McCarthy, Rodgers is confident that LaFleur's scheme can be successful in Green Bay, noting the prosperity the former assistant had elsewhere under the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Importing that type of offense to the Packers could unleash Rodgers like we haven't seen in years.

"It's going to be different. It's going to look different, formationally and with motions," he said. "I think it's an offense that I can infuse creativity in and put my stamp on it."

Putting one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks ever to sling a pigskin in an offense that has the chance to magnify his talent is one of the most intriguing subplots as we meander towards the 2019 campaign.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

After posting career-low numbers last season, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is working hard to return to form this offseason according to QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in the Chiefs' final two playoff games, this after maintaining a modest role upon his midseason arrival. Don't expect him to suit up for Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW