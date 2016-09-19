Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: Packers won't 'overreact' to struggles

Published: Sep 19, 2016 at 01:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Through two NFL Sundays, Aaron Rodgers and Case Keenum have something in common: They are the only QBs who have failed to gain 300-plus yards of total offense.

Sunday night's 17-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a reoccurring nightmare for Rodgers. The Packers QB went 20-of-36 passing with a touchdown, an interception and three fumbles (one lost). Green Bay's best plays of the night were pass interference calls on corner Trae Waynes. Even that didn't work in the end, as the second-year cornerback jumped a wayward throw to snag what ended up as the clinching pick.

"We're not going to overreact," Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's been two weeks. We haven't quite found our rhythm yet, but we had some guys working in who hadn't worked a lot together so we trust the process and believe we can get this thing turned around.

"We have kind of an awkward schedule here. We have a game next week at home, a bye and then three at home. We have to find our rhythm here as we head back home."

We should give credit to Mike Zimmer's defense. The Vikings' defensive front is athletic, fast and deep. 

Yet, Sunday's sub-par performance wasn't an aberration for Green Bay. It's the continuation of Rodgers' 2015 struggles. The quarterback hasn't thrown for more than 300 yards in 11 games; eight of those contests he's tossed fewer than 250 yards (including both games in 2016). He's gone 14 straight contests with a passer rating below 100. Last year Rodgers threw for a career-low 6.7 yards per attempt. He's worse through two games this season, at 5.9.

We spent all last season noting how much Jordy Nelson's injury impacted Rodgers. Nelson looks healthy enough, yet Rodgers' problems continue.

"The rhythm in the passing game is not what we wanted," coach Mike McCarthy said. "That starts with me. We'll go back and look at the first two weeks and evaluate everything. We will improve."

The turnovers and carelessness with the ball in the pocket from Rodgers also need to improve. While the Vikings' defense provided pressure, there were times the quarterback saw ghosts in the pocket. Per Pro Football Focus, Rodgers was under pressure on 11 dropbacks, ran once, was sacked five times and threw five incompletions. His mechanics and footwork called to mind last season's problems. Not setting his feet can lead to some brilliant plays, but even for an All-Pro like Rodgers, it leads to inconsistency over time.

"It's Week 2, there's always a lot of work to do," Rodgers said. "We're close at times. We just need to figure out what our identity is. That's created throughout the season. We're trying some different things.

"We had some success with two-tight end stuff at times. We just didn't have enough success on third down and we turned the ball over too much."

The Packers have the talent to make this two-game stretch of ugliness forgettable by season's end. Then again, the struggles haven't exactly been a two-game anomaly for Mike McCarthy's offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (illness) active vs. Chargers

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs is inactive, but receiver Davante Adams will play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Six things to watch for in Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts, Broncos-Lions on NFL Network

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for on Saturday's tripleheader featuring: Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts and Broncos-Lions.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad; questionable) won't play Thursday vs. Chargers

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'pissed' but 'not hitting panic button' after back-to-back losses

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone from 10-1 to 10-3 following back-to-back blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, told reporters that the team is "not hitting the panic button"
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford credits teammates for stellar season as L.A. makes playoff push

The Los Angeles Rams are in the playoff mix, and the red-hot play of Matthew Stafford is a key reason why. True to form, however, Stafford credited his teammates for his stellar 2023 season.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson looking to build on Week 14 success

After his re-entry into the starting lineup and producing a win in Week 14, Jets QB Zach Wilson is putting his best foot forward as New York aims to find consistency against Miami. 
news

Patrick Mahomes' to Kadarius Toney following loss to Bills: One mistake 'not going to define you'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that he's not interested in pinning blame on his teammate Kadarius Toney. Instead, he's focused on uplifting Toney after the wideout's game-altering mistake in Week 14.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan won't choose between Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey from MVP: 'Are you trying to get me in trouble?'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan will not choose between QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey as MVP, but if it's going to a non-QB, Shanahan believes it must be CMC. 
news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.