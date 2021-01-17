Aaron Rodgers, Packers stave off Rams for return trip to NFC title game

Aaron Rodgers and a productive Green Bay Packers running game looked good early and then withstood a Los Angeles Rams second-half rally. With the Rams having made it a seven-point game, Rodgers hit an in-stride Allen Lazard for a 58-yard, fourth-quarter score to salt the game away. The Packers prevailed in the end against the Rams, 32-18, in Lambeau Field on Saturday and top-seeded Green Bay will return to the NFC Championship Game for the second season in a row. The Packers will host next weekend's NFC title game against the Buccaneers-Saints winner.

1) Great offense beats great defense. The Green Bay Packers offense steamrolled the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense. The Rams D had smothered opponents all season by inviting them to run, avoiding giving up the big plays and daring offenses to dink and dunk their way down the field, betting most offenses would get impatient. Most can't play that style. ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ can. The QB was content to be patient early, leaning on the run game and picking apart L.A. underneath by hitting his outlets. The MVP frontrunner wasn't crisp early, but every time the Rams threatened, Rodgers made a dynamic throw under pressure, showing his superior pocket presence. Green Bay leaned on a mauling offense line to create creases, and the run game gobbled up yards. The three-headed backfield of ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (14/99/1), ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ (12/65) and ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ (6/27) racked up 99 rushing yards. Out of the half, Jones dashed for a 60-yard run up the gut on the first play of a 75-yard TD drive with all those yards coming on the ground. Green Bay scored on each of its first five possessions and gobbled up 484 total yards against a Rams defense that had given up 300-plus total yards just six times this season, with a high of 390. With L.A. making a close game of it, Rodgers finally took his shot, hitting ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ on a 58-yard TD bomb to seal the contest. It was a beautiful, balanced offensive performance by the NFC's No. 1 seed.