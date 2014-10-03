Aaron Rodgers: Packers offense can still do better

Aaron Rodgers got off work early Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers bowled over the Minnesota Vikings42-10 at Lambeau Field.
The quarterback exited the contest as the fourth quarter started after compiling a stat line of 12-of-17 passing, 156 yards, 138.7 passer rating and three touchdowns.
A week after telling fans to R-E-L-A-X, Rodgers' new message was that despite the blowout win the offense can get B-E-T-T-E-R.
"I think we have some considerable improvements to make moving forward," Rodgers said, per ESPN.com. "I mean, this was a home game for us. Defense played really well. Offensively we started pretty good. Two touchdowns in three drives, and then we kind of went stagnant for a while, so that's disappointing."
The offense was as balanced as it's been all season Thursday, with Eddie Lacy bulldozing his way down the field.
However, Rodgers' point is well taken. For a large portion of the second quarter the Green Bay offense couldn't get going. With Rodgers under center the Packers compiled five three-and-outs. Partially due to early big plays and partially due to inconsistencies, the Packers had just two drives over four plays through three quarters. If it weren't for incompetence by the opposing offense this could have been a much more difficult game for Green Bay.
The quarterback's comment might have been standard postgame player-speak, but he also has a point. An already dangerous offense can still improve, which should be scary for the rest of the NFC North.
