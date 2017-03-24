Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: Packers need 'more pieces' on defense

Published: Mar 24, 2017 at 01:22 AM

Ever the optimist, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks this will be a good season to be a Green Bay fan.

But is there still some work left to do in free agency?

"We probably need a couple more pieces on defense before the season starts, but we're going to be really tough to stop on offense," Rodgers told The Sidelines with Evan Daniels Podcast , via Packersnews.com. "(Coach) Mike (McCarthy) has a great system that's ever evolving and changing, and I put my stamp on it once we get it down on paper.

"It's exciting, man. Green Bay Packers fans should be excited."

The fact that Rodgers mentioned the defense at all is interesting and noteworthy, even if it might have been a passing statement. While Green Bay did make significant upgrades at the tight end position with Lance Kendricks and Martellus Bennett, it seemed to lose more than it gained on defense yet again. The Packers also lost several key pieces across their offensive line.

Bringing in Ricky Jean Francois and bringing back cornerback Davon House fill immediate needs and aid a budding defensive line. Many of their glaring issues from January's playoff loss, however, remain.

At this point, it's difficult to expect general manager Ted Thompson to make a significant splash in free agency, but perhaps that's the way he prefers it. Any move made at this point will be bargain basement, and while that seriously limits the talent pool, it also increases the likelihood that Green Bay will get someone who provides the most bang for the buck.

There were no real premier pocket-crashing ends in this free agency class and the linebacker market also developed quite strangely. It would have been hard to imagine the Packers in the mix for A.J. Bouye or Stephon Gilmore to begin with.

So it goes for Rodgers and Packers fans, who almost need to be grateful for what they get in the spring and trust the draft process. They haven't known a season without a playoff berth since 2008, so something tells us it won't be that difficult getting there again. Somehow, Thompson ends up getting it done.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Ninety prospects, active players and legends are set to be honored in Cleveland as 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.  
news

George Paton says Kyle Fuller signing 'a big bonus' for Broncos: 'We don't have to reach' in draft

The Bears cutting CB Kyle Fuller for cap reasons last month will directly influence the Broncos' decisions ahead of next week's draft. Without a glaring need in the secondary, it gives GM George Paton the flexibility to maneuver or take the best player available in the draft. 
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'excited and energized' by offensive line changes

The Las Vegas Raiders traded away three starting offensive linemen, but general manager Mike Mayock said he's excited about the young potential set to be unlocked with opportunity.
news

Cards GM Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald's retirement decision 'does not affect our draft plans' at WR

If Larry Fitzgerald ends his Hall of Fame career, it could make wide receiver one of the positions that Cardinals GM Steve Keim adds depth to during next week's draft. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'There's no pressure on me' building around a rookie QB

All signs point toward the Jets selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. Consider the pressure cooker plugged in -- unless your name is Robert Saleh. "I don't think there's risk," the first-year head coach said.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Rule Changes and Mailbag 

Heroes Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL leading up to draft week.
news

Kliff Kingsbury to draft from Cardinals headquarters, ribs Rams' beach house as ploy for camera time

A year after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted from his picturesque home, he's set to select from team headquarters, while the Rams will draft from a scenic SoCal house. The Cards coach didn't hesitate to rib the Rams and coach Sean McVay about the confines. 
news

Paton: Broncos 'really high' on Drew Lock, but are in the QB market to add competition

Entering his first draft as the Denver Broncos GM, George Paton spoke to NFL Network's James Palmer on the team's current quarterback situation and what that entails for QB Drew Lock.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW