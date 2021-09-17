Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: 'If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble'

Published: Sep 17, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to downplay the club's horrific Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers noted Thursday that freaking out over a bad loss is a way for things to snowball.

"If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble," Rodgers said, via ESPN.

Rodgers said his laid-back approach following the 38-3 loss was more for his teammates to understand that one week doesn't make a team, regardless of the result. He wasn't talking to the outside world.

"Now, I wasn't trying to be inspiring," Rodgers said of his postgame message. "I was trying to put the loss in the context where it deserves to be put. And that is, it's not acceptable, but it's just one game and we're not gonna be held prisoner mentally by that poor performance."

The man who once told Packers fans to R-E-L-A-X is again using the brake pedal after a poor start to a season, albeit in a less-catchy manner.

"I'm not going to make it bigger than it was," Rodgers said. "I'll let you guys on the outside world do all that. Look, we've won a lot of games around here. We've lost a few. But you move on. It doesn't matter if you play incredible and put up 50 or you get blown out. You move on to the next opponent.

"There shouldn't be some big drastic change and alteration the way that we do things, the way we practice, the way we prepare. If it's good enough to get you to this point, then it's good enough from this point forward. I haven't changed any of the stuff that I've been doing."

Rodgers' approach has served him well in the past. Over the last 10 seasons, the QB has had 18 pass TDs and 1 INT in seven starts (5-2 W-L) in the next game following a 2-plus INT contest -- he has never thrown 2-plus INTs in consecutive games.

Rodgers has had a sub-50 passer rating in three previous starts before Sunday's 36.8 dud. In his next start that season, Rodgers has gone 3-0, averaged 335.0 pass YPG, posted nine pass TDs and no INTs, and had a 100-plus passer rating in all the games.

So, yeah, Rodgers' even-keel approach works.

He'll get another chance to prove it in prime time Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
news

Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign? Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and first-round pick ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿.
news

Chase Young on Washington win: 'It wasn't pretty, but we got that (expletive) done'

Washington's defense didn't live up to its lofty expectations Thursday, unable to stop Daniel Jones and the Giants' passing offense for most of the night. Big Blue generated points on seven of their 10 possession
news

Joe Judge: Dexter Lawrence's offsides 'not acceptable' but Giants loss not 'on any one player'

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation but an offsides penalty on Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gave him a second chance -- which he nailed -- dropping New York to 0-2. 
news

'Gutty' performance from QB Taylor Heinicke keys Washington comeback 

Taylor Heinicke's fortitude and moxie keyed Washington's comeback on "Thursday Night Football," as the Football Team rallied to a 30-29 win over the rival New York Giants.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Washington's win over Giants on Thursday night

As NFC East rivals the Giants and Washington went back and forth, it was QB Taylor Heinicke who led Washington down the field with the game on the line and kicker Dustin Hopkins who delivered a 30-29 Washington win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be "Ochocinco 2.0" no longer, as he said he's going to switch his jersey from No. 85 to No. 5 next season. 
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Potential candidate Eric Bieniemy, though, said he's focused on the job he currently holds.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW