Aaron Rodgers: 'If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble'

Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to downplay the club's horrific Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers noted Thursday that freaking out over a bad loss is a way for things to snowball.

"If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble," Rodgers said, via ESPN.

Rodgers said his laid-back approach following the 38-3 loss was more for his teammates to understand that one week doesn't make a team, regardless of the result. He wasn't talking to the outside world.

"Now, I wasn't trying to be inspiring," Rodgers said of his postgame message. "I was trying to put the loss in the context where it deserves to be put. And that is, it's not acceptable, but it's just one game and we're not gonna be held prisoner mentally by that poor performance."

The man who once told Packers fans to R-E-L-A-X is again using the brake pedal after a poor start to a season, albeit in a less-catchy manner.

"I'm not going to make it bigger than it was," Rodgers said. "I'll let you guys on the outside world do all that. Look, we've won a lot of games around here. We've lost a few. But you move on. It doesn't matter if you play incredible and put up 50 or you get blown out. You move on to the next opponent.