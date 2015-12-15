Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers on Eddie Lacy: 'He's our guy'

Published: Dec 15, 2015 at 04:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Eddie Lacy's struggles on and off the field have landed him in Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy's doghouse at certain points during the season, but Aaron Rodgers believes the maligned running back has found redemption.

Speaking to Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday, Rodgers said he believes Lacy has learned from his mistakes.

"I think Eddie (Lacy) is a great football player and he cares about it," Rodgers said. "Every now and then, we need to hold each other accountable and he did a good job of stepping up and taking ownership of that where he misstepped.

"We all make mistakes. My message last week was that he's our guy," Rodgers continued. "We need him. We need him to compete for us and play well and we need him in these winter months as we're trying to make a run. He responded really well and I'm proud of that.

It seems the Packers' faithful are also more than willing to see the man who was such a vital part of the team's offense return to form.

Chanting "Edd-ie! Edd-ie! Edd-ie!" giddy Green Bay Packers fans goaded on Lacy from the stands just before he took a touchdown plunge from the one-yard line, just a snap after bulldozing his way to the goal line against the Cowboys on Sunday.

After having his snaps slashed last week following a missed curfew, Lacy knew he had to redeem himself in Sunday's 28-7 win against the Cowboys. The third-year back carried Dallas defenders for 124 yards on 24 carries (5.2 average) and a score.

"Just getting back on track," Lacy said, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. "I know the last few weeks, things were a little different, but I think it was just the way to show me this is what I love to do and, without it, I'm miserable. And with Coach taking me out and going through that, it just showed me that's not what I want. And by him giving me a chance to come out and redeem myself, I think it was just a blessing in disguise.

"It showed me without this game, without this sport, I'm not happy. I'm unhappy because this is what I like. So I think it was just something that had to happen to jump-start and keep my mind focused like I've always been."

Lacy's struggles this season have been plentiful: from injuries, to weight issues, to self-inflicted problems like missing curfew. Still, the Packers need the running back to make a deep run in the playoffs.

"I've always believed in Eddie," McCarthy said. "We all make a couple bad decisions along the way, and that doesn't change my opinion of Eddie, any player. So he needed to refocus, and he did that, and you could see it from when we stepped on the field."

When Lacy is right, an inconsistent Packers offense has a keystone. With the NFC North title in sight, the Packers need this week's Lacy to remain present -- and on time -- through the rest of December and into January. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

The New England Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk going without a target in Week 1 left 49ers fans concerned the former first-round pick may be falling out of favor in San Francisco. HC Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk's participation rate was a product of an inconsistent training camp due to injury and an impressive preseason from Trent Sherfield.
news

Saints planning to return to New Orleans after Week 3

The New Orleans Saints might be able to play their next scheduled home game in their home stadium. Coach Sean Payton said his team is planning to return to New Orleans after its Week 3 game against the Patriots. The Saints have been operating out of Texas for the better part of a month because of Hurricane Ida.
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW