Aaron Rodgers on article: 'This was a smear attack'

"The first is the Mark Murphy conversation because part of it the article seems to want to say the Packers are worried about me as the leader of the football team moving forward," Rodgers said. "And before I get in to what actually happened on the conversation with Mark, I want to say two things. One, if they knew that then why would they offer me a contract last year? And two, if I really disliked Mike that much then why would I re-sign knowing that if I play well and we do what we do around here, it's going to be me and Mike my entire career."