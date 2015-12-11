Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn a Star Wars power couple

Published: Dec 11, 2015 at 07:47 AM

In news that will delight fans of science fiction and search engine optimization, the opportunity to place Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Olivia Munn and Star Wars in the same headline has arrived.

Behold...

Munn's post dropped Friday, and even though it's a week ahead of the official Star Wars release date and three days ahead of the Los Angeles red carpet premiere, one has to wonder if they're getting an opportunity to peek at the movie a little early.

Being one of society's elite opens certain doors, and the collective force between this power couple is undeniably strong. Strong enough, at least, to trick us into reading a sponsored 'Gram by Olivia Munn about stuff you can buy at Old Navy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

