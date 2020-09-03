Aaron Rodgers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is WR I've been 'most impressed with'

The Green Bay Packers didn't upgrade the receiver corps this season, famously passing on drafting a first-round wideout in favor of backup quarterback Jordan Love. Instead, Green Bay will rely on improvement from within to find its second fiddle to star Davante Adams.

So far, the man standing out to quarterback Aaron Rodgers is Marques Valdes-Scantling.

"I would say the receiver I've been most impressed with, especially the last week or 10 days of camp, is Marquez," Rodgers said, via Packers News. "I think he has had some really good practices in a row and started to lay down some good practice fundamentals that he can lean on. But at the same time, I know (coach) Matt (LaFleur) said this at one point, this is the new standard for MVS. I'm proud of the way that he's gone about his business. I thought he had a fantastic Sunday and made a bunch of plays. Some heady plays and just some plays he's supposed to make. Now he's making the catches he's expected to make, and he's adding some extra plays in there where he's doing some smart things and showing the growth, so I'm really proud of MVS."

A fifth-round pick in 2018, MVS has compiled 64 receptions for 1,033 yards and four TDs in two seasons.

Heading into last season, the 6-foot-4 wideout was expected to play an expanded role in LaFleur's offense, but as the year wore on, inconsistent play led to fewer and fewer opportunities. He entered the year as the No. 2 wideout but was passed up by the likes of Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow along the way. MVS didn't play more than 25 snaps in the final seven regular-season games (catching just four passes) and played just six offensive snaps in two playoff games.