Aaron Rodgers-led offense could spark Green Bay Packers run

In addition to becoming one of the favorites for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Lacy has given Green Bay's offense a different dimension with his punishing running style. The Packers have the capacity to pummel opponents from one- or two-back sets on an assortment of downhill runs, forcing defensive coordinators to divert their attention away from Rodgers. With Lacy in the backfield, opponents have drastically reduced the amount of Cover 2/2-man used on early downs to neutralize the Packers' explosive passing game. This opens up the field for Rodgers off play-action and reintroduces the deep ball to the game plan.