Aaron Rodgers, Le'Veon Bell earn Players of the Month

In four games, Bell compiled 748 yards rushing and receiving to earn the AFC award. It's no coincidence that the Steelers were a perfect 4-0 during that stretch, leading to an AFC North title in the process. Bell had five touchdowns and a 5.2 yard per carry average, which includied a 38 carry, 236 yard rushing performance against the Bills in a 27-20 win in Week 14. Bell sat out a meaningless Week 17 game after Pittsburgh wrapped up the division the week before against Baltimore.