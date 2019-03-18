Aaron Rodgers, Khalil Mack lead 2019 All-Paid Team

The Giants signed Beckham to an extension in 2018, paid him $21.5 million for last season, then traded him to the Browns. In Cleveland, the value the LSU product brings to both the franchise and the city transcends the football field. That said, his impact on the field can't be understated: The five-year veteran has three seasons with 1,300-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving TDs, which is three more than the Browns have had from any player in their 70 seasons as a franchise. The Giants carry the $16 million in dead money remaining from Beckham's signing bonus, so the Browns have him under contract for an average of $15.4 million over five seasons, although Beckham may already want adjustments made to his contract.