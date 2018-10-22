Bucs' Kwon Alexander (torn ACL) out for rest of season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now down arguably their best defensive player.

An MRI confirmed that middle linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed. ESPN first reported the news.

Alexander suffered the injury late in the first half of Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns. He currently ranks second on the team in tackles (45) behind linebacker Lavonte David's 48, and the loss of Alexander leaves a hole at the middle linebacker position. The injury is also a personal blow for Alexander, who is set to be a free agent following the season.

The Buccaneers are already without inside linebacker Kendall Beckwith, who is on the NFI list while recovering from an offseason ankle injury, and Jack Cichy, who replaced Alexander against the Browns, also suffered a knee injury Sunday.

Tampa is now down to four healthy linebackers on the active 53-player roster: David, Adarius Taylor, Devante Bond and Cameron Lynch.

The Buccaneers have linebacker Eric Nzeocha on the practice squad, but it wouldn't surprise to see the team host linebackers on workout visits in the near future with a view to bolster much-needed depth.