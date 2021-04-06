Watch Aaron Rodgers' behind-the-scenes response to Final Jeopardy! answer

Aaron Rodgers can evade pressure behind a host's podium too.
The three-time MVP and Jeopardy! guest host stepped up when contestant Scott Schufelt fired off a Packers dig to close out his first show. But his cool response wasn't just for cameras, as evidenced by this behind-the-scenes cut.
In fact, Rodgers welcomed a little playful razzing over Green Bay's questionable field goal call in the NFC Championship Game.
Rodgers revealed he could see the contestants respond in real time at the podium as the credits rolled. When Shufelt obliged, he won Rodgers' undying respect.
"I was like 'Please put something about the field goal on there,'" Rodgers joked. "(Shufelt) will always be all time in my book."
The Internet agreed. The Rodgers-Schufelt exchange immediately became social media gold, just as the QB-turned-host predicted.
Rodgers (and fiancée Shailene Woodley) tipped the cap again after reacting to his hosting debut on Instagram Live last night.