Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith put QB pictures in perspective

One of the reasons Lovie Smith wanted McCown, whose finger injury might keep him out longer, is that he is an excellent teacher who willingly embraces that role. The Bucs did not plan on turning to Glennon this quickly, but during the offseason, they made it clear they thought he could be their quarterback of the future, with McCown helping to guide him. After seeing the spark Glennon brought to an offense that had not eclipsed 200 yards passing or 17 points in any of the Bucs' first three games, it seems the future with Glennon might be upon them.