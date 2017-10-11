Aaron Rodgers, Earl Thomas among Players of Week

Adam Vinatieri's clutch performance (stop us if you've heard that before) allowed him to take home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Vinatieri not only connected on the game-winning 51-yard kick that lifted the Colts to a 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but he also made a 52-yarder, a 23-yarder, a 38-yarder and connected on both of his extra points.