Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Earl Thomas among Players of Week

Published: Oct 11, 2017 at 02:31 AM

Dallas Cowboys fans had a feeling they left Aaron Rodgers too much time when Dak Prescott scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Some 70 seconds later, those fans' fears turned out to be justified. In true Rodgers-in-Jerry-World fashion, the legendary quarterback carved up the Cowboys' defense, leading his team on an easy, nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that proved to ultimately be the game-winner in the Packers' 35-31 victory over the Cowboys in Dallas.

For his heroics, which ultimately included 221 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-29 passing, Rodgers earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 5.

In the AFC, Melvin Gordon's shredding of another struggling NFC East squad, the New York Giants, allowed him to take home the conference's Offensive Player of the Week award. Gordon ran through -- and in same cases, slammed down -- Giants defenders all afternoon, piling up 105 rushing yards on 20 carries, 58 receiving yards on six catches and two touchdowns.

Numerous players on the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense could have taken home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for their thrashing of Ben Roethlisberger over the weekend, but linebacker Telvin Smith's 10-tackle, pick-six performance earned him the award. Smith's third-quarter interception off Roethlisberger, when the game was actually 9-7 in Pittsburgh's favor, flipped momentum and allowed the Jaguars to cruise to a 30-9 win.

In the NFC, Earl Thomas picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors for his huge game in the Seahawks' 16-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Arguably the league's top safety piled up seven tackles, an interception and forced a fumble on Todd Gurley at the goal line that turned a touchdown into a touchback.

Adam Vinatieri's clutch performance (stop us if you've heard that before) allowed him to take home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Vinatieri not only connected on the game-winning 51-yard kick that lifted the Colts to a 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but he also made a 52-yarder, a 23-yarder, a 38-yarder and connected on both of his extra points.

Eagles returner Kenjon Barner, meanwhile, wrapped up NFC Player of the Week honors because of his long punt returns in Philadelphia's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagle averaged 36 yards on his three returns, including a 76-yarder.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan downplays chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning for 49ers this season: 'Not real optimistic about it'

Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury, which will not require surgery, could still prevent him from returning at any point in 2022, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, adding he was 'Not real optimistic about it.'

news

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer announces he intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, one of the top prospects in college football, announced on Wednesday that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. visit with Cowboys ends with no offer due to concerns over availability in 2022

The Cowboys originally looked to be very interested in acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the season, but NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that they did not extend an offer to Beckham at the conclusion of his visit this week.

news

Bills pass rusher Von Miller out for season after undergoing surgery to repair ACL tear

Bills defensive end Von Miller is now out for the season after having surgery to repair his ACL, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

news

Texans HC Lovie Smith announces Davis Mills will return as starting QB vs. Cowboys in Week 14

After quarterback Kyle Allen made two starts for the Houston Texans, signal-caller Davis Mills will start against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' no-huddle offense: 'We can implement it more so'

Following Monday night's dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Saints, the drumbeat continues to grow in Tampa for more no-huddle offense. Todd Bowles addressed those calls on Tuesday.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lead Players of the Week

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow highlight the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

news

Bill Belichick remains confident in Pats' offensive scheme, staff: 'The system that we have in place, I feel good about'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained why he remained confident in the team's scheme and staff before Monday's game against Arizona.

news

Mike Tomlin on rookie WR George Pickens wanting ball more: 'That competitive spirit... I want that guy'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared why he wants a competitive wide receiver like George Pickens on his team ahead of Sunday's Week 14 game against Baltimore.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery; 49ers QB could return for playoffs

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery and the 49ers quarterback may have a chance to return the playoffs if rehab goes smoothly, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Rams claim former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers; Niners didn't make claim for QB

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE