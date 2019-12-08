Aaron Rodgers doesn't mind Packers 'winning ugly'

In Green Bay's narrow win over Washington, the Packers scored 14 points in the first quarter but were outscored 15-6 over the final three frames. Green Bay picked up just 18 first downs, the fourth time in five games that Green Bay has failed to log at least 20, and Rodgers threw for under 200 passing yards for the third time in four contests. The Packers' 20 points were their fewest in a win since their Week 1 triumph over Chicago.