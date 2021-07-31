Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Let's close the book -- for now -- on the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ saga in Green Bay with a few of his own words.

Rodgers spoke with former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones during Back Together Saturday and admitted he's happy to be back with the Packers after an offseason standoff.

"It's the best feeling," Rodgers said. "It was a little strange, I think, Day 1 just because I was gone for the entire offseason and contemplated my own future and the possibility of playing somewhere else as well. But when I'm back here, I'm 100 percent all in.

"You know me, you know what I'm all about. I love my teammates. I love competing. I do love practice. I love to go out and give it to the young corner when I can, get after these guys, talk a little smack, especially with a new D-coordinator in here, we've got to let him know how it goes around here. It's good to be back."

It's good for Packers fans that Rodgers is back, and while his future beyond 2021 is still uncertain, the future Hall of Famer has made it clear he's focused solely on football now that training camp has begun. If this is the Packers' last dance as constructed, Rodgers is ensuring he's not distracted by any off-field issues.