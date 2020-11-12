Around the NFL

Aaron Jones: Packers holding me out of games 'beneficial' for the long run

Published: Nov 12, 2020 at 08:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Aaron Jones﻿ didn't think he'd miss a single game after injuring his calf in practice late last month. Instead, the Green Bay Packers medical staff sat the star RB for two games.

While no player likes admitting that missing games was the proper move, Jones said he understands the decision.

"I definitely do think it was beneficial," Jones said, via Packers News. "If it was up to me, any athlete, we're competitors and we want to get out there and compete with our brothers, but that's why you have team doctors and training staff. So they make sure you're not putting yourself at risk, and that you're there to play all the games in the season and there to help your team in the long run."

The Packers could have sat Jones a third match, but with running backs Jamaal Williams and A.J Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones returned to last Thursday's blowout win over an injury-ravaged 49ers squad, seeing 40 snaps, rushing 15 times for 58 yards and catching five passes for 21 yards.

Jones not only looked great, but he passed another big test: The calf issue wasn't aggravated in the days following.

"The calf felt great," Jones said. "I was just happy to be back out there on the field. I was able to come out of the game with no setbacks, feeling great as well."

With an extended break ahead of Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Jones should be ready to shoulder the load against a porous Jaguars defense.

