Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers: 'I believe in my heart he'll be back'

The entirety of Rodgers' career thus far -- which includes 10 Pro Bowl selections and three (for now) AP NFL Most Valuable Player accolades -- has been spent with the Packers. The duration of Jones' career has been spent in Green Bay -- and in the same backfield with Rodgers -- as well, though there was some doubt last offseason before the tailback signed a four-year deal with the club.

The aforementioned news Jones has presumably heard is that Rodgers met with the Packers staff following the playoffs loss for a long discussion on what's next. Since then, Rodgers has let it be known that "everything is on the table" and the Packers brass has made it known it wants the QB back.

While there's a similar feel already to last offseason, there isn't the same disharmony as existed in 2021.

Jones believes that's credited to the amount of fun had by the Packers during the season -- at least until their upset loss.

"We had a lot of veterans in there. Just the way we were able bring along some of those younger guys and over the course of it have fun and be ourselves and come closer, all in that time, it was just fun to be around," Jones said. "I think it brought joy back to football."